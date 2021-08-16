With a significant alteration, Rafa Benitez assuages Everton’s anxieties, but Michael Keane’s misgivings resurface.

It was fantastic to kick off the season with a sold-out Goodison Park.

You’re hoping for a good performance from the team ahead of the Southampton encounter. We understand the concerns about the summer and the arrival of Rafa Benitez.

You have to wonder what the atmosphere will be like if he starts slowly or if Everton loses a goal.

However, as the game approached halftime, the manager demonstrated his worth and made significant changes for the second half. The audience was energised by the early goal, and confidence in the team began to emerge.

Our performance was substantially improved, and that was just what we had hoped for.

We all know there are improvements to be made and faults to be corrected, but I’m confident Rafa’s first Premier League game as manager taught him a lot about his club and squad, as well as where he needs to improve – particularly in possession.

At times, I thought we lost the ball far too easily, but it was encouraging to see us get the ball into dangerous areas and spread it around.

We tend to break teams down but fail to put the ball in the box, as I’ve said in my editorials for years. However, it’s clear after the first game of the season that Rafa prefers balls into the danger zone.

We everyone wondered what would happen in the second half after going down a goal. In the past, we’ve had managers who maintained the same approach. We’ve been programmed to play in the same way, and it’s not working.

Last season and the years before, you’d hit your head against a brick wall. We were playing in a style that wasn’t working, but we kept doing it. We know it didn’t work at home last year.

Rafa modified everything in the second half on Saturday, and the players reacted because they realized they weren’t at the level they needed to be to win a football game.

I believe the manager will be quite pleased with the players’ response.

It’s the first time in a long time that we’ve come back from a half-time deficit to win at home (2015). The players shown a strong desire. “The summary has come to an end.”