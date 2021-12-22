With a school fight, a mother and daughter douse an 11-year-old girl in bleach.

During a disagreement, a Pennsylvania mother and student ambushed an 11-year-old girl and splashed her with bleach, according to school officials. The school personnel claimed they had to interfere and break up a brawl on the school grounds between parents and their children.

The attack on the middle school kid occurred shortly after school ended on Monday afternoon at Rowland Academy. According to WGAL News Channel 8, the sixth-grade student’s mother was waiting to pick her up and drive them home when another mother and daughter arrived at the school.

According to Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman, when the 11-year-old student walked towards her parent’s car, the mother and daughter from the other vehicle leapt out with a container of Clorox bleach and threw the contents all over the unwitting child. According to PennLive, he labeled the mother’s conduct “deplorable.”

The victim’s mother jumped out of her car and raced to her daughter’s rescue, resulting in a fight between the parents and their children, according to Turman. The fighting had to be broken up by school security, and the Pennsylvania State Police were notified of the event.

According to the site, the student who was splashed with bleach was treated by the school nurse before being sent to the hospital.

The mother of the student who was attacked with bleach fled the scene and led police on a chase before being apprehended. There was no word on whether the woman will face prosecution.

The attacker’s daughter had not gone to school on the day of the attack, according to District Chief Operating Officer Chris Celmer. Officials suspect the mother and daughter arrived after school had been dismissed solely for the purpose of carrying out the horrible incident.

Turman claimed the two kids had a “disagreement” before the event.

According to Local 21 CBS News, the issue has been sent to Dauphin County Children and Youth Services, and officials have stated that the accused mother is no longer permitted to attend school grounds.

Celmer and Turman both stated that this is the first time they have dealt with a situation like this in their careers.

“Our schools must be a safe environment,” Turman said, adding that three school police officers will be added to the team of workers by January. Within the schools, these officers assist in providing security and support.