With a record amount of bets last month, the sports betting industry continues its hot streak.

In October, New Jersey’s sports betting sector set a new national record for the most bets taken in a single month, totaling more than $1.3 billion.

According to The Associated Press, this figure surpassed the $1.01 billion in wagers placed in September by the nine casinos in Atlantic City and three horse racing venues that accept sports betting.

It’s unclear how much of the online sports betting business will cross state boundaries as New York prepares to launch their licensed mobile sports betting systems ahead of the NFL’s Super Bowl in February.

Online wagering accounted for about $1.2 billion of the $1.3 billion in sports bets handled by New Jersey gaming establishments.

In the first ten months of 2021, about $8.5 billion in sports bets were placed in New Jersey.

According to Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which examines the Atlantic City gambling sector, the start and continuation of the NFL season triggered the two straight billion-dollar months.

“With the start of the NFL season, sports betting has exploded, with another month of over $1 billion in handling,” Bokunewicz added. “The record sports wagering handle in October 2021 indicates that September was not a fluke, but rather the start of a new era in sports betting, at least during the NFL season.” New Jersey is one of 18 states with some sort of authorized mobile sports betting, according to The Action Network, a sports gambling website.

According to figures issued by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement on Wednesday, casinos and racetracks won a total of $448 million in October, which includes in-person gambling, internet gambling, and sports betting. From October 2020 to October 2021, this represents an almost 33% increase.

Internet gambling income was $127 million, up nearly 36% from a year ago, while sports betting revenue was $84.1 million, up nearly 44% from last October after winning bets were paid out and other expenditures were deducted.

The head of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, James Plousis, observed, "Atlantic City has effectively extended its momentum from the summer into the fall season." "Five casino-hotels outperformed their brick-and-mortar competitors."