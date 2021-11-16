With a ‘REAL Diamond’ request, a son’s ‘Epic’ Christmas List entertains online.

After requesting a diamond chain and asking that it be real, an 11-year-old son’s “epic” Christmas wish list has amused many online.

The woman posted the list to prominent parenting forum Mumsnet, stating that “my son has just handed me the most awesome Christmas list,” and received a lot of positive feedback.

She prefaced the list by saying, “We are normal folks, not Rothschilds.”

The list was divided into three groups by the son: “Really want,” “Kinda want,” and “Don’t mind but it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t.”

The list progressed from reasonable to improbable, with his “really desire” items including a “60 percent mechanical keyboard with gateron optical yellow switches” and small speakers, as well as a Tommy Hilfiger tracksuit, Hugo Boss t-shirt, and Nike sneakers.

Despite just “kinda wanting” it, the son asked for the “world’s biggest teddy,” which costs roughly $241, as well as an electric scooter and a designer hoodie.

The actual gem on the list, though, was the genuine diamond chain requested by the child, who added that it “doesn’t matter” if he can’t obtain it. He hilariously mentioned “REAL diamond chain” and “REAL airpods.” In reference to the real diamond chain, he did add a fair comment to the list, telling the mother, “Don’t get cause very expensive.”

Despite the mom’s best efforts, the pressure to buy extravagant gifts for the children has only grown in recent years. According to the National Retail Federation, the average parent spent a little over $1,000 on holiday gifts in 2018, up 4.1 percent from the previous year.

According to Money Confident Kids, about 45 percent of parents will go into debt to meet their child’s Christmas wish list.

“[He’s] really hilarious,” the mother acknowledged, “but I believe this list was written absolutely seriously.”

Many parents could relate to the excessive list, with some even sharing their own comparable experiences.

“Last year, my son got a little carried away and wrote ‘a mansion.’ “A few minutes later, he returned to the list and deliberately added, ‘another mansion,'” one user commented.

“My ten-year-old daughter put $1000 on her wish list (along with a winking horse).” It’s not going to happen. When. This is a condensed version of the information.