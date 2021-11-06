With a pink grotto and rocking horse, Lush Liverpool debuts their Christmas floor.

To mark the release of its seasonal Snow Fairy items, Lush Liverpool has converted its third floor into a gorgeous pink Christmas grotto.

The business on Church Street opened its doors to its Christmassy pink grotto on Friday, November 5, complete with a pink rocking horse and huge copies of its Snow Fairy items.

Guests can learn more about Lush’s best-selling Snow Fairy collection, which has a candy floss aroma, in the festive area.

Body conditioner, shower gel, body spray, soap, and a bath bomb are all part of the collection.

Visitors can personalize their purchased Snow Fairy shower gel and body spray bottles at the personalization station on the first floor.

A touch screen may be used to add a message or a name to the bottle, which is great for products purchased as Christmas gifts for loved ones.

This service is absolutely free, and it will be available online beginning in December.

This year, Lush collaborated with FeralChild to create The Snow Fairy, a short animation that will be released on screen.

By portraying the narrative of Elya and The Snow Fairy, the film celebrates kindness, courage, and confidence.

The pink grotto at Lush Liverpool sells a variety of Christmas items and offers a gift wrapping service.

The room will also be used for community events, which will be advertised as they become available.

The address for Lush Liverpool is 38 – 46 Church St, Liverpool, L1 3AW.