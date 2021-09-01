With a new rule proposal, the Consumer Protection Agency hopes to shed light on small business loan access.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) of the United States proposed a new regulation on Wednesday that would help the agency shed light on how small business loans are given and why they may be declined.

The CFPB’s proposal, detailed in a 918-page release, would compel lenders to gather and report more data about small business credit applications, including demographic and price information, as well as reasons for loan denials. Because the CFPB seeks public input for 90 days before implementing any new regulations, this rule has yet to be implemented.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was established in the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008. It was created to ensure that financial institutions like as banks, credit unions, securities firms, and payday lenders, among others, followed the rules.

The CFPB would collect information on a variety of credit products, including term loans, lines of credit, credit cards, and merchant cash advances, under this new proposal. The acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Dave Uejio, described small companies as the “main means through which families and communities acquire wealth.” The primary challenge for expanding a small firm, according to Uejio, is obtaining loans.

According to the CFPB, there are 31.7 million small businesses in the United States, based on data from the Small Business Administration and the United States Census Bureau. Minorities control 18.3 percent of these businesses, women own 19.9 percent, and veterans own 5.9 percent.

The agency also released figures showing that when it comes to starting a firm, entrepreneurs frequently rely on personal resources rather than loans. Only 16.5 percent of entrepreneurs used loans to get their business off the ground, while 64.4 percent used this strategy.

President Joe Biden’s goal of jumpstarting the US economy after a year of COVID-19 includes looking into how credit should be extended to smaller enterprises or individual entrepreneurs. Despite the fact that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus monies were made available over the course of two administrations, entrepreneurs and small enterprises were not always successful in obtaining these money.