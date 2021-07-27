With a new Premier League regulation looming, Liverpool may need to reassess their transfer strategy.

Wales International is a non-profit organization based After completing a £12 million move to Fulham over the weekend, Harry Wilson became the latest academy product to leave Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s 34-man group headed to Austria for pre-season training and ten academy players were called up.

All will be eager to impress the Reds’ head coach as they try to emulate Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones’ first-team success.

Klopp is known for giving his younger players a chance, frequently starting them in League Cup and FA Cup matches to rest established starters.

However, although this pre-season group of 10 is prepared to begin their Liverpool careers, others have left the club this summer.

Harry Wilson is the club’s second young player to leave this week, following Taiwo Awoniyi.

Six more youngsters have been released, with centre-back Remi Savage set to sign a three-year deal with Newcastle United and Accrington Stanley’s Liam Coyle on the verge of joining them.

More players are expected to go, with Premier League interest being shown in Neco Williams and Nat Phillips, who are rumored to be looking for first-team action.

Although the ascension of Alexander-Arnold and Jones have been successful for Liverpool, it looks that they are the exception.

They are among the few who have cemented their spot in the Reds’ first team, whereas the most do not.

During Klopp’s time at Anfield, players like Jordan Rossiter, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Jerome Sinclair, Jordon Ibe, Brad Smith, Andre Wisdom, Ryan Fulton, Cameron Brannagan, Danny Ward, Connor Randall, Ryan Kent, Bobby Duncan, and Rhian Brewster have all left.

However, because the Liverpool club’s homegrown quota is causing problems, that percentage may be adjusted.

According to Uefa’s restrictions on “homegrown” players (those who were nurtured in England or exclusively within a club’s academy), eight of the 25 squad spaces are reserved for them.

The Premier League stipulates that each club’s roster can only contain a maximum of 17 non-homegrown players.

At the moment, Liverpool’s 25-man team contains 17 non-homegrown players and eight homegrown players, however just three are club-homegrown.

Phillips is on that list of eight, and if he does go, he will be on it. “The summary has come to an end.”