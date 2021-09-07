With a new offers page, River Island confirms its Black Friday 2021 plans.

River Island has revealed their Black Friday 2021 plans, which has piqued the interest of shoppers.

River Island is known for launching early promotions on its Black Friday website in order to prepare us for the next Christmas season’s infinite discounts.

You can now see the countdown page get closer to the big reveal of what the high street favorite has to offer on its website.

When is Black Friday in 2021, and what are the deals?

The fashion company will shortly present a selection of sale items and a discount that you won’t want to miss, providing a perfect opportunity for fashionistas to stock up on fall and winter things.

Scroll down to see what the fashion store has released in the past and what to expect this year.

Around Black Friday, the high street is typically brimming with bargains, and we can confirm that River Island will be conducting its annual sale as well.

They offered a useful 20% off discount coupon last year, which would be perfect for this year…

But we’re hoping they’ve got a few more tricks under their sleeves!

River Island has yet to publicly announce its plans, but we expect some major offers.

Zara and H&M, for example, are perennial Black Friday contenders due to long lines and sold-out merchandise.

Most of us go out before the Christmas rush to take advantage of Black Friday offers for one-time, last-minute bargains, so River Island may have some useful gifting ideas (keep your eyes peeled!).

On its website, River Island is already counting down to the consumer holiday.