With a new hire, Manchester United is attempting to emulate Liverpool’s strength.

Manchester United used Prozone about the time they won the infamous treble in 1999, winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Sir Alex Ferguson was one of the first to use Prozone, a football analytics software that hadn’t before been seen in English football, owing to his ingenious assistant at the time, Steve McLaren.

The club had risen to the top of England as a result of Liverpool’s downfall, but the Reds would begin to restore their position over a decade later.

Ferguson’s Anfield rivals finished sixth in the Premier League table in 2012/13, while Ferguson won the title. It was a bleak time, but one that was about to come to an end.

Liverpool had been investing in data science behind the scenes as a result of John Henry’s interest in the field; Dr. Ian Graham joined the club as Director of Research in 2012, and the Reds began moving towards a more data-driven strategy than their competition.

As the team’s performance on the field improved, the club’s data department advanced as well, assisting in areas such as tactics, injuries, and, most importantly, recruitment.

Michael Edwards has been named Liverpool’s new sporting director, having previously worked with Prozone at Portsmouth under Harry Redknapp. Henry’s data-driven vision would be realized thanks to his skills in numbers and informatics.

Those involved with Liverpool’s recruitment have described Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita in particular as transfers who profiled highly in the data department.

Meanwhile, since Ferguson’s retirement, Manchester United has suffered. The Red Devils have been managed by David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and Jose Mourinho, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presently in charge.

Since Ferguson’s departure six seasons ago, United has yet to win a Premier League title, and its only European silverware comes in the form of the Europa League.

The departure of the Scot coincided with the appointment of Jurgen Klopp as manager at Anfield, and the. “The summary has come to an end.”