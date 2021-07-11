With a ‘name change,’ Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury start wedding rumors.
Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island has prompted rumours that she and boyfriend Tommy Fury have secretly married.
She just shared a photo of a theatre ticket for The Woman in Black on her Instagram account.
Eagle-eyed fans, on the other hand, were quick to notice Molly-ticket, Mae’s which was written in what would be her “married” name, M Fury.
Molly and Tommy had “always wanted to see a show together,” she said.
Fans expressed their delight on social media.
“MOLLY MAE AND TOMMY ARE MARRIED WHAT,” one Twitter user said.
“I believe @mollymaehague and @tommytntfury have secretly married,” tweeted another.
One fan expressed their admiration for the couple’s bond on Twitter, writing, “I want a Molly-Mae and Tommy kind of relationship.”
The Love Island stars recently had a soothing spa getaway to commemorate their second wedding anniversary.
They met in the fifth season of Love Island.
Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae in the villa by composing a letter to her from her stuffed animal, Elly-Belly.
Molly-Mae now works as an influencer, and Tommy has re-entered the ring.