With a ‘name change,’ Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury start wedding rumors.

Molly-Mae Hague of Love Island has prompted rumours that she and boyfriend Tommy Fury have secretly married.

She just shared a photo of a theatre ticket for The Woman in Black on her Instagram account.

Eagle-eyed fans, on the other hand, were quick to notice Molly-ticket, Mae’s which was written in what would be her “married” name, M Fury.

Molly and Tommy had “always wanted to see a show together,” she said.

Fans expressed their delight on social media.

“MOLLY MAE AND TOMMY ARE MARRIED WHAT,” one Twitter user said.

“I believe @mollymaehague and @tommytntfury have secretly married,” tweeted another.

One fan expressed their admiration for the couple’s bond on Twitter, writing, “I want a Molly-Mae and Tommy kind of relationship.”

The Love Island stars recently had a soothing spa getaway to commemorate their second wedding anniversary.

They met in the fifth season of Love Island.

Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae in the villa by composing a letter to her from her stuffed animal, Elly-Belly.

Molly-Mae now works as an influencer, and Tommy has re-entered the ring.