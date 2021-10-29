With a metal bar, a jealous thug ripped his love rival’s head open, then struck an old woman.

After hearing the duo were together, Paul Tucker, 44, went to Birkenhead Park on July 6 this year, unclipped the bike seat and smashed it twice over steelworker David Matchitt’s head.

The strikes lacerated the victim’s temple and side of his head, and it was first thought that the blows had caused a skull fracture, but the court heard that this had not been confirmed.

Tucker, a father of three from Birkenhead’s Grange Road West, fled the scene but returned later that evening to check on his 74-year-old mother’s story to the police.

Tucker was inebriated by this point, according to Liverpool Crown Court, and erupted into a frenzy over his mother’s remark about police officers arriving and examining the premises.

Tucker allegedly struck her in the face twice with an open hand, according to prosecutor Ken Grant.

He later admitted to assaulting Mr Matchitt and assaulting his mother, as well as one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

Tucker had no prior convictions for violence, according to the court.

Des Lennon, the defense attorney, stated that his client had been informed that his wife was leaving him, but that there was still hope for their relationship because they were still living together.

He stated, ” “The defendant was cycling through Birkenhead Park when he came upon Mr Matchitt and his wife, who were watching a cricket match.

“They were seated in the same room, watching a movie on their phones. He was agitated, and on this occasion it manifested itself as a flash of rage, which he characterizes as “seeing red.”” The fact that Tucker had unclipped the bike seat and used it to attack Mr Matchitt, according to the judge, Recorder Michael Taylor, demonstrated a degree of premeditation.

Mr. Lennon expressed his thoughts as follows: "He admits that what he did was foolish. Part of his illogical rage stems from the situation he was in while he was in his twenties."