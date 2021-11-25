With a message supporting sexual assault victims, a Michigan football coach statue was vandalized.

According to the Associated Press, a monument to a University of Michigan football coach regarded as the best in the program’s history was defaced with paint and a statement expressing support for the sexual assault victims of a former sports doctor at the university was defaced with paint and a statement expressing support for the sexual assault victims of a former sports doctor at the institution. Former Michigan football players claim they alerted then-coach Glenn “Bo” Schembechler about Dr. Robert Anderson’s assault in the 1970s, but he disregarded them.

Red paint was sprayed across the statue, which is located outside the school’s football building, according to the Detroit Free Press. The vandal or vandals inscribed “Bo knew #hailtothevictims” in black on the steps near the statue.

A crew was trying to remove the red paint from the statue on Wednesday, and the university issued a statement saying it was investigating the vandalism.

Rick Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the company, said in a statement, “We appreciate and admire your tenacious advocacy on behalf of people who have been injured by the late Robert Anderson.”

The vandalism to Bo Schembechler’s statue at the University of Michigan, on the other hand, will be thoroughly investigated so that those responsible can be brought to justice.

One of Anderson’s victims was Schembechler’s son, Matt Schembechler, who alleges his father refused to act or defend him when he uncovered the abuse.

“At the University of Michigan, Dr. Anderson was a member of the team. Because he was a member of Bo’s team, he was more important than any other man. Regardless of whether they’re a student-athlete or a son, it’s clear that Bo and the university always put themselves first in order to support the brand.” Matt Schembechler stated during a news conference in Novi, a Detroit suburb.

Glenn Schembechler, another of the late coach’s sons, told the Associated Press that his father was unaware of Anderson’s abuse.

Despite receiving reports that Anderson sexually abused student-athletes, a law firm hired by the University of Michigan found that officials failed to intervene. The university is working with lawyers to obtain a cash settlement for over 800 persons, the majority of whom are men.

According to an email sent to the Free Press on Wednesday morning, “this action is done in solidarity with the Hail to the Victims campaign.”

