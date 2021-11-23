With a massive GPS drawing, a bicyclist sets a new Guinness World Record.

A British cyclist attempting to raise awareness about men’s health set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous GPS sketching on a bicycle in 12 hours (individual).

Anthony Hoyte, dubbed “Pedaling Picasso,” used a GPS tracking app while pedaling to create an image of a man with a mustache.

The mission, which took Hoyte 8 hours and 27 minutes to complete, set a new world record on Nov. 13. He pedaled 66.48 kilometers through the streets of London, using the workout tracker Strava to keep track of his progress.

The journey was not without its difficulties for Hoyte. “There were a lot of road closures in the beginning (the shoulders and neck), so I had to figure out workarounds ‘on the fly,'” he explained.

“Fortunately, the major features – the eyes, nose, mouth, and tache – all came out perfectly. There were a few additional concerns near the finish, such as the throng at Portobello Road Market, but I was less concerned about them because the hair shape isn’t important “Added he.

Hoyte made the world-record-breaking drawing for the Movember movement, which takes place every November to raise awareness about men’s health. Men are encouraged to grow mustaches as part of Movember to promote awareness and support for men’s concerns such as mental health and suicide prevention.

“I’m blown away by the response to the drawing, especially in the form of donations from people I’ve never met. As a result, I’d like to express my gratitude to them.” Hoyte looks for shapes in numerous papers and internet maps when developing a new painting. Hoyte’s 19th GPS sketch was a mustache figure named “Mr. Movember.” He’s made big images of Santa, Rudolph the reindeer, and a snowman in the past.

“I knew I was attempting to find a face for this one, and two things sprang out at me: Park Lane for the nose, and the Thames curve for the neckline,” Hoyte explained, adding, “Once I’d figured it out, I used Google to confirm that certain roads and junctions were genuinely passable.”

When you’re producing “Mr. Movember,” Hoyte had to virtually make the piece of art by cutting across many parks and busy streets.

“I always have to do a lot of doubling back and traversing some routes multiple times, so it’s quite a challenge,” he explained.

