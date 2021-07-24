With a massive apprentice scheme, Royal Mail plans to hire 1,000 new postmen and women.

The commencement of a postal apprenticeship scheme by Royal Mail will result in the creation of 1,000 new employment.

It is one of the largest single programs of its kind in the UK, according to the firm, with individuals who finish the training being offered a permanent employment.

The former Postal Cadet Scheme, which ceased in 1996, was where many top Royal Mail personnel began their careers.

At a traffic signal, taxi passengers leap out and assault a man in an Audi Q2.

The first 500 apprenticeships will begin in September and will last 13 months, covering topics such as customer service, financial management, health and wellness, and the day-to-day responsibilities of a delivery postman or lady.

“We couldn’t be prouder to start our postal apprenticeship scheme at a time when the epidemic continues to take a heavy toll on career possibilities across the country,” said Ricky McAulay, operations development director.

“We’ve put a lot of effort into making sure that our program teaches a variety of transferable abilities so that successful applicants may use what they learn for the rest of their lives.

“Having began my career at Royal Mail as a Postal Cadet in 1986, I understand the value of these activities. I’m excited to welcome these aspiring apprentices to Royal Mail.”

From the start of the new year, the company will offer 500 more apprenticeships.

The application period for the scheme begins on June 28.