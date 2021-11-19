With a machete, a drug dealer attacked an unwitting stranger.

On April 18 of this year, Anthony Hather arrived at his victim’s home in Warrington, mistaking it for someone else’s.

In what is believed to have been a mix-up of addresses, the 31-year-old brought a machete to the residence before fighting with the homeowner and hitting him with the machete, which had its protective cover on.

Hather, of Biggin Court, Padgate, was apprehended when the guy he attacked bit Hather in the ensuing battle and found a piece of his skin trapped in his mouth.

The 31-year-old carried out the attack while on bail after being detained in 2019 on suspicion of trafficking cannabis, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

In June of that year, he was arrested as a passenger in a Vauxhall Astra pulled down by police, who discovered cannabis and little under £1,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Despite being on bail for that incident, Hather went on to attack an innocent man in his Birchwood home earlier this year, as well as hurling racist comments at a police officer as he was being detained.

According to prosecutor Louise McCloskey, he and a buddy arrived at a property on Redshank Lane and assaulted the owner after he opened the door.

“He withdrew the machete from the right side of his jeans,” Ms McCloskey added.

“He then struck the victim four or five times with the covered machete.”

Hather was able to tackle his victim to the ground, and after Hather bit him on the shoulder, the victim bit Hather on the machete-wielding hand.

Later that day, when police examined the man, he discovered he had a bit of Hather’s skin in his tongue, allowing them to identify him.

Ms McCloskey said the victim was frightened and paranoid following the attack and had trouble sleeping.

Hather racially abused a police officer before being detained.

Hather’s abuse of the police officer, according to the defense, was “indefensible and repulsive,” and Hather had told him to report it to the court. “The summary has come to an end.”