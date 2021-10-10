With a Lotto ticket purchased today, you can get a £25 voucher* for one of the UK’s top attractions.

Exploring new areas, whether you’re eight or eighty, brings out the adventurer in all of us.

And we’re spoiled for choice in the UK, with hundreds of wonderful attractions to pique our interest.

Zip World, Thorpe Park, and Legoland all provide adrenaline-pumping rides for thrill seekers of all ages (all of which are running Halloween-themed events during October).

Autumn’s beautiful exhibition of colors can be enjoyed at places like as Kew Gardens, Cardiff Castle, or the recently opened RHS Garden Bridgewater — a huge horticultural project near Salford – for those who prefer a more peaceful experience.

History buffs will enjoy a visit to Whitby Abbey, Warwick Castle, or Stirling Castle, while animal enthusiasts may meet Ruby the red panda, who was born in July at Edinburgh Zoo, or three cute tiger kittens at Highland Wildlife Park.

Also, if you buy a Lotto ticket on or after October 1, 2021, you’ll get a £25 voucher* that you can use to reserve any of the hundreds of activities.

You’ll not only save money on your day excursion, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that you’ve contributed to the funding of many of the tourist and heritage attractions that make the UK so special. Every week, you can help raise £30 million for good charities by playing the National Lottery.

National Lottery players have helped to fund 94 of the UK’s top 100 most visited tourist attractions**, ranging from castles to animal parks, botanical gardens to museums, and a whole lot more.

Every journey begins with a single finger on a map. So, where do you think yours will end up? Cumbria’s medieval fortress, built on the site of a previous Roman fort near Hadrian’s Wall, is almost 900 years old. History buffs will be impressed by its fortitude: as an English frontier fortification, it has withstood countless invasions throughout the ages. When you visit the turret where Elizabeth I held Mary Queen of Scots captive, you’ll get that “in this very spot” sense. Admire the “prisoners” carvings in the castle keep (now assumed to be the work of prison guards during long shifts), and visit the Museum of Military Life to learn about Cumbria’s troops.

The Tower Circus Arena has been entertaining families since the 19th century and has a long and illustrious history.