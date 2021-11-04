With a lit firework, yobs set fire to the house.

‘Yobs’ targeted a Liverpool residence and hurled a live firecracker through the door.

At around 7.31pm on Thursday, November 4, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a home fire on Grange Street, Tuebrook.

Three fire engines arrived three minutes later on the street of terraced houses, when they discovered a house on fire.

They knocked out the fire with hose reel jets and were spotted checking the home before leaving at 9 p.m.

A firework was tossed into the property through an open door, according to Merseyside Police.

Officers established a cordon while firefighters dealt with the situation.

At the time of the event, one individual who lives on the street and wished to remain nameless said he heard’many booms.’

“I’d heard a lot of bangs before, so I cranked the TV up loud,” he explained.

“Then I noticed the flashing lights, which prompted me to step outside.” It comes as no surprise to me that this has occurred.

“For a brief while, I was concerned that the fire would spread to my home and do damage.”

“I’m just relieved to learn that no one was wounded.”

The man claimed that ‘there’s always danger’ on the road since he came to the region five years ago.

“There’s always a gang of yobs hanging around the street,” he continued. They are always hurling objects against windows.

“It’s as though they’re doing it for fun.” I’ve had garbage thrown through my letterbox in the past.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that the best thing I can do is keep my head down and pray that anything like this doesn’t happen to me.”