With a life-changing birthday gift, a man leaves his ex-partner stunned.

For her 31st birthday, a TikTok singer disclosed that he had paid off his ex-mortgage. girlfriend’s

Shaun Nyland and his partner Cat Keenan had a combined five million Instagram followers, but they split up in February, according to WalesOnline.

Shaun, who has three million Instagram followers, used the app to record the whole affair.

After bullets were fired on a residential street, two guys were apprehended.

Shaun throws a set of house keys at Cat, the mother of his kid Leo, before proclaiming that she owns the entire thing in the video.

Cat, who has just over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, thinks her ex is playing with her until he says: “Today is your birthday, and I wish you the happiest of celebrations.

“I know we’re no longer together, and I know you’ve been trying to pay off the mortgage month after month, but I’m so proud of you; you’re the best mother I’ve ever known.

“So I took action, I called the bank, I paid off the entire mortgage, and this house is now yours.”

Cat refuses to trust Shaun until she receives an email from the bank verifying she owes nothing on the house, which she believes he is doing.

As Cat wraps her arms around him in surprise, Shaun continues, “You deserve it.” Shaun, 30, won’t tell precisely how much it cost him, although it was in the six-figure range.

Since their separation after seven years together, the pair has maintained a cordial friendship.

They met in their early twenties and moved into their semi-detached four-bedroom town house in Llanwern together before becoming TikTok stars in October 2019.

The duo built up such a massive social media following that they were able to quit their day jobs after earning more on TikTok in a single day than they would in a month.

They made money by posting “silly comedy videos,” which included everything from pranks and Christmas escapades to a classic Yes/No game they played with one another. Tommy, Cat’s son from a previous relationship, and Leo, the couple’s kid, were frequently featured in the videos.

Their lives were turned upside down when the Newport couple, who had previously worked as a dog walker and. “The summary has come to an end.”