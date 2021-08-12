With a lengthy filibuster, Texas Democrats use a new tactic to stall a voting rights bill.

According to the Associated Press, Texas Democrats used a novel technique to prevent a voting rights reform from being passed by the Republican-led Legislature, a lengthy filibuster that approached its 12th hour Thursday morning.

Carol Alvarado, a Democrat, stood in running shoes on the Senate floor shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and began her filibuster by speaking forever, never sitting down. She admitted that it was doubtful that this would prevent the law from passing, but she went ahead and did it nonetheless.

Her filibuster began just hours after the Texas House of Representatives issued civil arrest warrants for over 50 Democrats who were not present on Wednesday. Republicans have began efforts to end a 32-day deadlock over significant election reform legislation.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

However, after sergeants-at-arms finished making the rounds inside the Texas Capitol, dropping off copies of the warrants at Democrats’ offices and politely asking staff to inform their bosses to return, there were few signs that the stalemate that began when Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. in July to grind the statehouse to a halt was any closer to a resolution.

The recent escalation has sent the Texas Legislature into uncharted terrain, with neither side indicating what will happen next or how far Republicans can push their goal of securing a quorum of 100 current legislators – a goal they were just four members shy of achieving.

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, one of the Democrats who was issued with a warrant and has refused to come to the Capitol, said, “I don’t worry about things I can’t control.” “Nothing about these warrants surprises me, and they have no bearing on my plans.”

Democrats, who recognize that they won’t be able to prevent the GOP voting measure from passing indefinitely due to Republicans’ control of both chambers of the Texas Legislature, replied to the warrants with further displays of disobedience. One appeared in a Houston courthouse and obtained a court order to keep him from being forced to return to the Capitol.

When Republicans threatened to have Texas Democrats jailed, the NAACP intervened on their behalf, pressing the Justice Department to examine if a federal crime was being committed.

