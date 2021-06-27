With a legion of admirers wanting to see him play, the Wirral Tik Tok singer is selling out events.

During the lockdown, a Wirral Tik Tok star became viral and is now looking forward to playing in front of large crowds.

Michael Aldag, of West Kirby, has over 530,000 followers on the social media app who like his comic views on common situations.

Many on his YouTube channel, however, have stated that they “came for the comedy and remained for the music.”

Michael, 19, is also a singer and composer who recently dropped out of university to pursue a career in music after signing with Universal’s 3Beat label.

The former Caldy Grange Grammar School student said it wasn’t a decision he took lightly, and that his parents, Catherine and Colin, have always been supportive of him since he was seven years old.

“My entire family has been very supportive,” he told the ECHO. “I have two younger sisters, Catie, 17, and Roisin, 15, and everyone has been so supportive of me since I was seven years old and began singing in choirs.”

“It wasn’t a full shock, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m dropping out,’ since they knew I was doing music, but I don’t believe leaving out was something I took lightly.”

“We talked to the label and discussed it. They are really patient with me and do not curse me.

“However, I now have a great opportunity and I want to build a career out of it.”

Michael’s music has been described as combining Lily Allen, Lorde, and The Streets’ lyrics with 80s synthpop beats.

He does, however, draw inspiration from “all corners.” “I listen to a lot of rap music, which you can’t see, but it shows up in my production because I write and produce all of the songs,” he continued.

“The Killers are probably my biggest influence.” I adore their music’s dramatization and the quality of their songwriting.

“I attempt to combine that with more modern production and sounds.”

"And I love listening to Pheobe Bridgers, I think her lyrics.