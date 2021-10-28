With a large stock purchase, Marjorie Taylor Greene backs Trump’s social media platform.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has invested in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took former President Donald Trump’s social media enterprise public.

This information was made public by a periodic transaction report released by the House Clerk, which stated that the Georgia Republican purchased the stake on October 22 for between $15,000 and $50,000, according to the report.

Trump’s new social media company will be called Trump Media & Technology Group and will be based in Palm Beach, Florida. The company stated that it wanted to create a safe area for people who don’t “identify with (Big Tech’s) awakened mindset.” The Trump Media & Technology Group wants to develop Truth Social, a social media channel, as well as TMTG+, an on-demand programming service. It will also include a news division called TMTG News.

“This transaction was disclosed in line with House rules and provides all required facts regarding the transaction,” Greene’s office said in response to a CNBC enquiry about the DWAC purchase.

On October 22, when the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, DWAC stock soared. According to CNBC, it was up 284 percent at one point that day before finishing at $94.2 a share, a gain of 107 percent.

Greene has been suspended from Twitter on several occasions for making statements based on misleading information concerning the COVID-19 vaccination and for promoting election conspiracy theory content. Trump’s accounts were suspended from key social media networks following his suspected instigation of the January 6 Capitol insurgency.

Greene bought during the height of the stock’s rise. Since Greene’s purchase on Friday, the stock has plunged to slightly under $66, as of Wednesday’s opening price.

Two hedge funds have decided to exit DWAC, despite Greene’s decision to invest. After learning of the company’s ties to Trump’s new platform, Lighthouse Investment Partners and Saba Capital Management both sold their 11.2 percent and 9.3 percent holdings in the company, according to CNBC.

Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund founder who briefly served as Trump’s White House communications director before turning against him. This is a condensed version of the information.