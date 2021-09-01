With a knife in his hand, a screaming boyfriend barged into a family gathering.

Thomas Griffith scaled a garden fence to gain access to a birthday party to which he had not been invited.

The 32-year-old started “screaming” and “shouting” at his girlfriend’s family and friends, waving the knife at partygoers and asking her father “if he wanted some of it.”

His two young daughters, ages two and four, were there at the party and witnessed the terrible episode, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Griffith and his then-girlfriend, Georgia Doyle, had been in a “volatile” relationship for six years, according to prosecutor Kevin Slack, with Griffith demonstrating “erratic behavior.”

He would also “threaten to hurt himself” and “get grumpy” whenever she wished to meet her own family, according to the woman with whom he shared two children.

Griffith “wasn’t liked” by Ms Doyle’s family, according to Mr Slack, and they fought in the days leading up to her sister’s birthday party.

“The Crown claims the defendant was envious and didn’t want her to attend the party,” Mr Slack said.

He said the two clashed on the day of the party, with Griffith behaving “aggressively” and him “taking her cellphone from her.”

Ms Doyle and her two children attended her mother’s family celebration.

She discovered Griffith had sent violent texts to her family from her phone and threatened to “smash Gary Doyle’s head in with a hammer” while she was there.

“I heard banging coming from the back of the garden and looked out from the kitchen and saw the defendant trying to jump over the rear gate,” the woman said at the party.

He was “aggressive and yelling abuse,” she added, and she spotted he was holding a knife, which he “began swinging at the people in the garden.”

“She was yelling at him to leave,” Mr Slack added.

He screamed his way into the house, and when Ms Doyle’s sister told him to put the knife down, he held it to his throat.

Griffith had a panic attack, according to Mr Slack, and had to be led out of the party by his own sister, who was also present.

