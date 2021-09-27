With a Jamie Carragher jab, Gary Neville makes a bold Liverpool title prediction.

During a Twitter Q&A session, Gary Neville weighed in on Liverpool’s title chances and poked fun at Jamie Carragher.

On social media, the former Manchester United full-back answered a variety of queries from football fans, prompting him to share his thoughts on the Reds.

Following the weekend’s results, Neville stated that he does not believe his previous club will fight for the title, claiming that Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea routinely put on superior team performances.

He answered to a question from a Reds fan about where he anticipated the club would finish this season before discussing his connection with Liverpool great Jamie Carragher.

As UEFA issues a new warning, Liverpool issues a statement to the Super League.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad, according to Neville, will finish third or fourth, implying a title fight between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Following defeats for Chelsea and Manchester United, Liverpool now lie one point clear at the top of the Premier League, with the Reds remaining the only unbeaten team in the league.

“Is James Carragher your mate or does he irritate you?” said Neville a few moments later, to which the former England international replied, “Both.”

“So is Pogba not a left winger anymore?” Carragher retorted, criticizing his Sky Sports colleague’s preferred Manchester United formation. You mentioned the club was eager for a right winger [Sancho], yet he doesn’t play, and you’ve got Ronaldo out wide.

“That isn’t a team that Ossie Ardiles would pick.”

“Just having a bit of fun with the fans James,” Neville tweeted at the conclusion of the feud.