With a higher vaccination rate than the United States, Germany is experiencing the largest ever increase in COVID cases.

As Germany grapples with its largest-ever spike in virus cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel has issued a new set of limitations aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.

Germany, which has a higher vaccination coverage than the United States (about 67.24 percent), is seeing a record increase in COVID-19 cases, as are many other nearby nations.

According to data from Germany’s disease control organization, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country experienced its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 65,371 new infections.

Germany had never reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections in a single day before.

Merkel, Germany’s outgoing chancellor, described the situation as “dramatic,” with the fourth wave “striking our country with full force.”

Despite surpassing the United States’ vaccination rate of 58.9%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Germany has one of the lowest immunization rates in Western Europe.

Merkel declared after a crisis conference with Germany’s 16 state premiers that she would impose more harsh restrictions on the unvaccinated in order to combat the country’s rising vaccination rate.

Only individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have been infected before will be allowed to access restaurants, cultural and sporting venues in locations where there are more than three patients hospitalized with COVID-19 per 100,000.

According to Politico, 12 states have already crossed that line.

Further limits would be implemented in states that exceed a threshold of nine hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Merkel.

“I can’t express it any other way than the present pandemic scenario in Germany is severe,” she told mayors on Wednesday. “Acting only when the intensive care units are full would be a calamity because it would be too late.” Merkel and Germany’s 16 state premiers also decided to implement a mandatory vaccination program for caregivers and hospital employees.

“We’re on the verge of a serious emergency,” RKI director Lothar Wieler said. “If we don’t take action now, we’re going to have a really bad Christmas.”

COVID-19 infections are also on the rise in the United States as the holiday season approaches.

According to the CDC, the United States had an average of 83,671 COVID-19 cases as of November 15.