With a high-speed police chase, a man tries to impress his first date.

According to records, a 22-year-old male from Pinellas County, Florida, was detained over the weekend after he caused policemen to chase his motorcycle in order to impress a girl on their first date.

Taylor Beverly, of Tampa, allegedly ran a red light on Chestnut Street at roughly 9:50 p.m. Saturday while riding a white 2017 Suzuki motorcycle with a female passenger, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

As he sprinted through the traffic signal, Beverly returned his gaze and made eye contact with officers from the Clearwater Police Department.

According to the complaint, Beverly “accelerated to a high rate of speed and began weaving in and out of traffic [while]running from our vehicle” after the officers activated their emergency lights and sirens to begin a traffic stop.

Beverly allegedly ran many red lights and went “well over 100 [miles per hour],” according to authorities.

The officers reportedly turned off their lights and sirens and ended the pursuit, but they did warn other units of Beverly’s location and supplied descriptions of the driver and passenger.

Beverly was later apprehended soon before 10 p.m. eastbound on Gulf to Bay Boulevard at the red light of South Belcher Road, when he was taken into custody without incident by a separate officer.

After being read his Miranda rights, the biker agreed to the crime, but claimed he did it to “show off for his date,” according to the document.

Beverly’s female passenger, on the other hand, claimed she “screamed at him to stop, but he refused,” according to police.

It was their very first date.

According to the report, Beverly was charged with a felony for fleeing authorities at high speeds with a reckless disregard for the safety of others. After posting a $10,000 bond, he was released from the county jail the next morning.

Beverly has a criminal record that includes cocaine possession, probation violations, grand theft, and passing a forged check. Following a motorcycle accident in 2019, he was also charged with reckless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.