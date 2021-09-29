With a harsh appraisal of Manchester United, Paul Merson makes an argument for Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester United were defeated in the Premier League for the first time this season on Saturday.

United were undone by a late winner from Kortney Hause of Villa, and Bruno Fernandes missed a late penalty chance to salvage a point.

The defeat has cast doubt on their title credentials as they prepare to compete with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea for the title at the end of the season.

Former Arsenal player and analyst Paul Merson, on the other hand, feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has “no chance” of winning the league this season.

“They need to find the correct team – you’re playing Aston Villa at home, who haven’t really got going this season, but a win would still be a fantastic three points,” he told Sky Sports.

“However, deploying two holding midfielders versus Villa at Old Trafford is unnecessary. If I were them, I’d take the game to Villa right away, since that indicates they’re concerned about us.

“The balance is off, and I said Cristiano Ronaldo would not be the same player when he arrived, and does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really need him?

“This is how I see it: if Thomas Tuchel, Jurgen Klopp, or Pep Guardiola were in charge of Man United, they would have a 100% chance of winning the Premier League.

“However, I’ve argued since the beginning that they have no chance of winning the Premier League.”

Solskjaer took over as manager in March 2019 and justified his decision, telling reporters on Tuesday, “I still believe we can progress, and we will have that consistency with the group, the coaches I’ve got.”

Despite the loss, United remains fourth in the table on goal difference, just one point behind Liverpool.

Old Trafford had high expectations after buying Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane in the summer transfer season.