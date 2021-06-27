With a free signing, Jurgen Klopp can alter his transfer strategy for a vital Liverpool replacement.

In the wake of a likely Neco Williams departure, Liverpool may not see signing a new right back as a priority, although there may be bargains available.

It would not be a bad idea to secure a back-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold without breaking the bank, and Elseid Hysaj of Napoli may be the ideal backup for the right price – entirely free.

The 27-year-contract old’s with the Serie A club expires at the end of the month, and there are no plans to extend it.

After only 12 Premier League games and two seasons of battling to escape out of Alexander-shadow, Arnold’s Neco Williams looks set to leave Anfield this summer in pursuit of first-team action.

While the ECHO believes that Liverpool will not be looking for a replacement for Williams this summer, with Joe Gomez and youngster Conor Bradley considered as capable of providing cover when needed, a move for Hysaj could make sense.

After suffering a thigh injury while on England duty, Alexander-Arnold is hopeful of being able to start the season. However, the Reds’ loss of their sole natural cover for him could leave them vulnerable at right back, and Jurgen Klopp will not be hoping for a repeat of last season’s injury-plagued season.

If Liverpool sells their backup players, they will need to replace them, and signing free agent Hysaj would be an excellent method to do so without paying a huge transfer fee.

Last summer, the Reds made a similar move by bringing in Konstantinos Tsimikas to cover for Andrew Robertson, who cost roughly £11 million from Olympiacos.

The Albanian may be a great candidate because of his Serie A and Champions League experience, which would allow him to seamlessly slot into the club if needed.

Because of his versatility, the utility player might also provide cover for Robertson, since he can play either side of the back four. Last season, Napoli used him more on the left flank, but he has spent the majority of his career on the right.

If necessary, he can even play as a wide midfielder farther up the wing. The summary comes to a close.