With a ‘forever’ statement, AC Milan star Franck Kessie deals Liverpool a major blow.

Franck Kessie, a reported Liverpool transfer target, has given a positive update on his future.

The Reds have been linked with a number of midfielders, each of whom is expected to step in for Gini Wijnaldum.

Kessie is the latest midfielder linked with a transfer to Anfield this summer, joining the likes of Florian Neuhaus, Saul Niguez, Renato Sanches, Youri Tielemans, and Houssem Aouar.

Kessie’s contract is set to expire next summer, and there has been speculation that Milan could cash in to prevent losing him as a free agent.

However, in a recent interview, Kessie stated that he intends to stay at Milan “forever,” therefore putting an end to Liverpool’s aspirations of signing him.

Technical director and club veteran Paolo Maldini, as well as Frederic Massara, are crucial figures in Kessie’s desire to stay at the club.

Kessie told Milan News, “I am proud to have picked Milan and it is not my aim to quit.”

“On the contrary, I want to stay for the rest of my life. Now it’s time for the Games, but when I return from the Olympics, I’ll take care of everything.

“All I want is for Milan, Maldini, and Massara to know what I’m thinking.

“When the ultras sing ‘a President, there is only one President,’ I love it.

“Well, I’d like to be one for the rest of my life. At the very least, there’s football.”