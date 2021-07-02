With a “feeling of urgency” from first-time buyers, demand for residences has skyrocketed.

House demand has soared across the North, with little supply leading to skyrocketing prices.

While sales initially fell during the first lockdown, they swiftly recovered, with the housing market being one of the first to reopen.

Despite the fact that many experts predicted a decline, coronavirus has resulted in an increase in the number of persons desiring to relocate.

The housing market in the region has been overheated as a result of the epidemic, with tremendous demand, limited supply, and massive price increases.

Maurice Kilbride is an estate agent in the North West, and the region’s skyrocketing housing prices have been mirrored across the North in the last year.

“Sale prices have gone through the roof – it’s been rather staggering what we’ve seen,” Maurice told host Annie Gouk in the newest episode of The North in Numbers podcast. People are asking absurdly high sums just to grab a piece of real estate.”

“There are just no houses available,” he continued, “and if you put a house on the market, you can get 30-40 individuals wanting to visit it within half a day.” It’s a complete shambles.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen something exactly like it, where demand is at such incredible levels.”

The North has been hit worst by the recent record increases in housing prices, with prices rising four times faster than in London.

“The demand was really wild,” said ECHO reporter Emilia Bona, who witnessed both sides of the excitement when selling and purchasing a home in Liverpool at the end of last year.

“We had individuals coming to see it and making offers in our living room because they didn’t want to go via an estate agency because they’d been turned down for so many houses and couldn’t even get in the door for viewings,” says the seller.

"The sense of helplessness was palpable.