With a family gun, Lauren Boebert backs Thomas Massie. ‘No spare ammo for you, though,’ says the photo.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) uploaded a photo of her family clutching weapons on Tuesday, ostensibly in support of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who had posted a similar photo days before.

Boebert, who was elected in 2020, took to Twitter to share a photo of herself with her four children. While Boebert does not appear to be clutching a gun, her children each look to be holding assault guns.

The message was captioned, “The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” The congresswoman joked that they didn’t have any spare ammunition for Massie.

Massie's photo, which he shared on Twitter on December 4, showed him with his entire family, all of whom were brandishing similar-style long weapons. Santa was reportedly urged to "please deliver ammo," according to the tweet. Boebert reposted the image, stating it was "[her] sort of Christmas card!" according to the message. Both Boebert and Massie are recognized for their strong pro-gun positions and support for the Second Amendment.

Boebert had previously advertised her intention to carry a pistol about Washington, D.C., and her firearm had previously set off a metal detector at the Capitol building in January.

Boebert is also the owner of a pro-gun restaurant in Rifle, Colorado. The eatery, known as Shooters Grill, is run by open-carrying employees who declare themselves as “armed and ready to feed you.” Both photos attracted a lot of backlash on social media. People questioned the callousness of sharing images of people holding firearms in the aftermath of the Oxford High School massacre, which killed four pupils and injured seven more.

“We will not be promoting the crazy photo of Lauren Boebert and her young children brandishing weapons of war,” MediasTouch, a liberal SuperPAC, tweeted.

“Instead, let us memorialize the adolescents who were murdered as a result of this fetishization of weapons,” the tweet read, before listing the names and sharing photographs of the four Oxford students killed.

