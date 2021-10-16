With a ‘Dwarfish Fraud’ reference, Tucker Carlson amps up the Pete Buttigieg feud.

After retaliating against Tucker Carlson for criticizing his decision to take paternity leave, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has fired back at the Fox News host.

On Friday, MSNBC reporter Nicolle Wallace pressed Buttigieg on his reaction to Fox host Chris Wallace’s criticism of him taking time off after the birth of twins.

According to Politico, Buttigieg has been on leave since mid-August. On September 4, he and his husband Chasten announced that they had adopted twins.

Carlson, on the other hand, has chimed in on the criticism of Buttigieg’s absence as the United States grapples with major global supply chain issues.

“They call it paternity leave, trying to find out how to nurse,” Carlson quipped on Thursday’s broadcast.

“I assume he just doesn’t comprehend the notion of bottle feeding, never alone the concept of paternity leave,” Buttigieg said on MSNBC on Friday.

“”What’s surprising is that we now have an administration that is truly pro-family,” he continued, “and this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family.”

“I’m fortunate to be able to experience that as an employee, being able to have the flexibility to care for our newborn children, which is also job,” he added.

Carlson, on the other hand, doubled down on his feud on Friday night. “We made a quick, offhand joke about Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and this morning we realized our mistake,” Carlson teased, hinting to the possibility of an apology.

His diatribe suddenly veered into sarcasm. “Buttigieg turns out not to be a dwarfish fake whose total mediocrity is an indictment of the class that produced him. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

“Pete Buttigieg served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for a while. As a result, we are under tight orders from the Biden administration to take Pete Buttigieg very seriously going forward. We will, of course. It was an oversight on our part.” Most workers would be eligible for 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave if legislation passed in Congress.

Buttigieg, who was a Democratic primary competitor, remarked about the Biden administration’s plans for paid family leave for all Americans during a Friday interview with MSNBC.

When asked what he thought of something on the network, he said, “I don’t know.” This is a condensed version of the information.