With a dramatic win over Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury keeps his heavyweight belt.

Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title by rising twice from the canvas before knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a thrilling fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Wilder landed first in a breathless match that featured five knockdowns, and he appeared to be clinging on at the conclusion of the third round, but he turned the fight around in the fourth.

Fury had to go back to his feet twice, but he weathered the storm and eventually wore down Wilder, who was down again in the tenth round before referee Russell Mora waived the fight off after the American fell face first in the eleventh.

This was their third bout, and it will go down in boxing’s blue riband division as an all-time classic, with both Fury and Wilder forced to show enormous heart and courage in the face of adversity.

Few believed Wilder had a chance to avenge his title loss 20 months earlier, when he was left wounded and shattered after a horrific thrashing by Fury, who was making his first defense of the title.

The writing appeared to be on the wall when Wilder went down early in the fight after a strong start, but he demonstrated his champion lineage by charging back into the fight.

Fury had never been knocked down twice in a round before, but he, too, displayed incredible courage before gaining a foothold in the fight around the halfway point, with Wilder looking exhausted afterwards.

The Alabaman remained a menace and had brief moments of success, but he appeared to be a beaten man by the time Fury ended the fight after one minute and ten seconds of the penultimate round.