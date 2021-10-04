With a “different” Everton option, Rafa Benitez explains Andros Townsend’s corner peculiarity.

Rafa Benitez believes Everton’s set pieces will become more accurate in the future, as he described an interesting peculiarity involving Andros Townsend.

The Blues have yet to score directly from a corner in the Premier League this season, with their second goal coming indirectly from an Andre Gomes delivery in the League Cup loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Townsend has been spotted in recent games not only taking corner kicks with his stronger left foot, but also delivering them from his weaker side on the opposite wing.

Benitez stated that he is pleased with his team’s corner delivery, but that he would like to see greater accuracy and goals in the future.

“In the first game, Lucas [Digne] was taking a few corners, some short corners,” the Blues boss revealed.

“We switched to Andros to see if we had a different alternative, and we used Andre Gomes against Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup as well.

“We’re looking for the best deliveries. As a result, it’s occasionally a confidence issue for the player taking the corner or free kick.

“However, we are content with them since we have a variety of possibilities. Hopefully, as time goes on, we will improve our accuracy and be able to score goals.”