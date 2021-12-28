With a budget black hole, the council must make major decisions.

Wirral Council faces a difficult year in 2022, when it will need to save millions of pounds to avoid basically going bankrupt.

Last month, two reports on the local authority were harshly critical of elected councillors and officers, claiming that the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council prior to the pandemic had been to avoid difficult financial decisions, resulting in a dramatic reduction in the council’s emergency reserves in recent years.

Following this, the Policy and Resources Committee of Wirral Council approved a plan that would see the authority make £27 million in cuts next year in order to balance its budget.

Councillors from the Labour, Conservative, and Green parties pushed through a motion agreeing to a number of recommendations made in the devastating reports, including stopping the council’s £5 million investment in a community bank.

The Liberal Democrats, on the other hand, did not sign on to this, with party leader Cllr Phil Gilchrist claiming that, given the greater powers provided to council employees, the public would not be sufficiently involved in future decisions.

Janette Williamson, a Labour councillor, is the council’s leader, despite the fact that her party does not have a majority and must rely on others to get votes passed.

As a result, the council has a difficult year ahead, in which diverse parties will have to work together to keep the authority afloat.

Here’s what each party has to say about its priorities for the coming year.

“As we look ahead to a new year, Wirral Labour will continue to work diligently to reduce inequality in our borough, and ensure disadvantaged children, adults, and families receive the assistance and resources they require,” a Wirral Labour spokeswoman said.

“We’ll have to make some difficult choices.” We’ve had regular financial cuts from the federal government in recent years. Despite these obstacles, we have tried to maintain services and jobs, but balancing the finances has been more difficult each year.

"The Conservative administration has now told us that we must cut our budget by £27 million this year." We plan to do so by safeguarding the most vulnerable and updating and upgrading our services as they are delivered."