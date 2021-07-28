With a bottle of Budweiser in his hand, a thug glasses a senior.

After saying the victim was friends with a rapist, a thug punched a pensioner in the face.

While drinking in Williamson Square in Liverpool’s city center, Dennis Morgan and John O’Brien discussed a common acquaintance.

When Morgan, 34, accused this unidentified man of being a rapist, an altercation erupted, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

However, when Mr O’Brien stated that he would continue to be friends with him, Morgan attacked the 69-year-old, horribly scarring him.

Mr O’Brien and his companion had been out in New Brighton before coming into Liverpool on May 30 last year, according to prosecutor Michael Stephenson.

“They were sitting to one side of Williamson Square when they were joined by a Mr O’Brien relative, David Collins, and the defendant, who was only known to Mr O’Brien as Dennis,” he added.

“The defendant discovered that Mr O’Brien had been socializing with a common acquaintance, whom I will not name in court.

“He accused that person of being a rapist, and he appeared to be furious about that, as well as Mr O’Brien’s acquaintance with him.

“Mr O’Brien acknowledges that he responded to the defendant’s observations by stating that he would preserve his friendship with the other individual and claims that they were effectively bickering for around 30 minutes.”

Morgan then instructed Mr. O’Brien to “get out of my square,” according to Mr. Stephenson.

“At that point, he was standing with a Budweiser bottle in his hand,” he claimed. According to the Crown, he walked up and smacked Mr O’Brien in the face with the bottle.

“He struck him just below the nose, knocking him to the ground. The bottle appears to have been shattered as well.”

Mr O’Brien’s companions tried to stop the bleeding, and the police were called, but Morgan abandoned the scene, according to Mr Stephenson.

Mr O’Brien was standing up before he was attacked, according to CCTV footage shown in court.

Mr Stephenson, on the other hand, claimed there was no evidence of provocation against Morgan, adding, “The Crown would say this was a situation of his own creation.”

