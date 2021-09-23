With a bottle, a hooded man with a red face mask threatens workers and customers.

In an early morning attack on a shop in Wirral this morning, a guy threatened shop personnel with a bottle before fleeing with cigarettes and booze.

In the raid at McColl’s on Laird Street in Birkenhead just after 6 a.m. today, Thursday September 23, a man wearing a black hoodie and red face mask attacked workers and customers with a bottle taken from the store, demanding money before fleeing on foot with cigarettes and booze.

As part of their investigation into the “shocking” heist, Merseyside Police is looking for any witnesses or anybody with dashcam evidence to contact them.

On a Tenerife vacation, a pregnant mother passes away just days after her boyfriend’s untimely death.

“Detectives are looking for information following a robbery in Birkenhead this morning, Thursday 23 September,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 6.05 a.m., officers were dispatched to McColl’s on Laird Street in response to complaints that a man had entered the store and made threats with a bottle obtained from the premises. He demanded money, but instead stole smokes and drinks before fleeing down Dundonald Street on foot.

“Officers are still on the scene conducting CCTV, forensic, and witness investigations. At the intersection of Laird and Plumer Streets, Laird Street is temporarily closed.

“The suspect is described as white and dressed in a black hoodie with a red face mask.

“Although thankfully no one was wounded, this will have been a distressing experience for staff and customers in the business, and we’re keen to discover the person guilty for this robbery,” Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said.

“If you were in the vicinity or traveling through in a vehicle around 6 a.m., your information, dashcam film, or other material could be crucial, so come forward and we’ll take care of the rest.”