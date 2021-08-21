With a £97 million transfer, Chelsea has proven Liverpool and FSG wrong.

Following his £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan last week, Romelu Lukaku might make his second Chelsea debut this weekend against Arsenal.

After spending the 2011/12 season at Stamford Bridge, the striker moved on to West Brom on loan a year later and then to Everton on a permanent basis in 2014.

During his two years in Italy, Lukaku has developed into one of the game’s most prolific goal scorers, a significant improvement over the man who left Manchester United in 2019.

So much so that Chelsea had to pay close to £100 million to get his services in order to remedy their goal-scoring difficulties, a problem that £53 million Timo Werner appeared to be unable to overcome last season.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp were interested in signing the Germany international last summer, so he joined the Blues.

Following rumours that Klopp had spoken to Werner and discussed how he’d fit into his plans, it looked likely that he’d be unveiled as a Liverpool player last year.

That was, of course, before the global epidemic wreaked havoc on football teams throughout Europe and beyond.

FSG and sporting director Michael Edwards chose to play the waiting game by not activating Werner’s release clause, allowing league rivals Chelsea to make a move for the forward.

For Liverpool, everything went according to plan. The club’s subsequent purchase of Diogo Jota proved to be a wise move, as the Portugal international has swiftly established himself as an important player under Klopp.

Werner, on the other hand, had a rough first season in London, which was complicated by conjecture and rumors about his future just a year after signing a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old scored 34 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions in his final season with Leipzig, a record he had more than reduced in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Despite displaying flashes of quality last season, Chelsea clearly expected more from the player, and there were, of course, mitigating variables that made it difficult for him to adjust to life in England.

There was always going to be a period of adjustment. “The summary has come to an end.”