With a 9.6% increase over the previous year, wholesale prices have set a new high.

According to the Department of Labor’s Producer Price Index (PPI) data released Tuesday, wholesale goods prices increased 9.6% in the year ended in November, the fastest increase on record.

The PPI for final demand for goods increased by 9.6%, exceeding experts’ expectations of a 9.2% yearly increase. With the exception of food and energy costs, which are more volatile, core PPI grew by 6.9%, which is the largest increase on record.

The Labor Department’s PPI statistics date back to November 2010, when the data was first collected. However, the core computations for PPI data only go back to August 2014.

The increase in PPI growth has been attributed to overall demand. Businesses battled to keep up with rebounding demand throughout 2021, as public health restrictions imposed at the onset of the COVID epidemic were eased. Supply chain disruptions caused by global bottlenecks have exacerbated the problem, driving inflation to unprecedented heights.

The high PPI reading was largely due to increased energy demand. According to the Labor Department, energy costs increased by 2.6 percent in November, a lower increase than the 5.3 percent seen in October.

Concerns about energy demand and prices have prompted the Biden administration to take additional measures to reduce costs. President Joe Biden asked oil companies throughout the world to increase production in order to lower prices in November. After receiving pressure from members of his Democratic party, Biden also proposed a coordinated release of supplies from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves to decrease prices.

In November, food prices increased by 1.2 percent after falling by 0.3 percent in October. There was also a 1.9 percent increase in the cost of shipping and storage products.