With a £110 payout, HSBC is the latest bank to give a financial incentive to individuals switching accounts.

As another major bank introduces a new offer, the number of cash incentives for switching current accounts is expanding.

HSBC UK has announced that its current account switch offer has returned, offering £110 in cash with an additional £30 to eat in using Uber Eats or eat out using the Dining Out Gift Card to customers who transfer their current account to an Advance or Premier Account.

The promotion is valid starting Monday.

“With our Uber Eats certificate and the Dining Out Gift Card being valid for six months after the account opens, clients can even use the offer to help celebrate Christmas, if they can wait that long,” Fiona Anderson, HSBC UK’s head of daily banking, said.

Lloyds Bank also announced a fresh £100 cash offer for switching customers last week.

Customers who use the seven-day current account switch service to switch to a new Club Lloyds current account or a Club Lloyds Platinum account will get their money in ten days, according to the company.

According to finance expert Rachel Springall of Moneyfacts.co.uk, many brands no longer give an up-front bonus to entice new business, therefore the new offerings signify a return to cash being offered.

Customers have been given as much as £175 to switch banks in the past.

Nationwide Building Society is now offering new customers moving to current accounts £100 and existing customers £125.