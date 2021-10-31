With 50mph winds and torrential rain, the Met Office has issued a warning for Liverpool.

With severe rain pounding the region just in time for Halloween, Liverpool is having a washout this weekend.

Families going trick-or-treating on Sunday should bring their raincoats and umbrellas, as heavy rains are expected to persist throughout the evening.

The rainy and windy weather isn’t over yet, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for wind on Monday.

From soon after midnight on Monday until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a weather warning is in effect for Liverpool and the Wirral.

It is predicted to affect travel in several locations, including delays on regional routes and public transportation.

New Brighton is expected to be pounded by 50mph winds on Monday, with forecasts forecasting that spray and/or huge waves may impact coastal roadways, seafronts, and coastal villages.

“Heavy rain at first, followed by strong and gusty gusts, will clear east through the morning,” according to the Met Office’s outlook for the North West on Sunday.

“There will be a brief lighter period before showery weather returns from the west through the afternoon. The maximum temperature is 12 degrees Celsius.

“More showers throughout the evening and overnight, mixing into longer spells of rain.” Winds will intensify through the night, with coastal gales emerging after a brief respite. “The minimum temperature is 7 degrees Celsius.” “A rainy and windy start with coastal gales during the morning,” the Met Office predicted for Monday.

“Becoming brighter, but showers persist until the afternoon, with winds easing slightly. In general, it’s a bit chilly. “The maximum temperature will be 11 degrees Celsius.”