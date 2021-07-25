With £4, a mother of two constructs a gamer’s room for her son. Bargains on eBay and B&Q

Using budget buys from B&Q and eBay, a mother of two was able to provide her son with the gamer bedroom he desired.

Danielle Cook, 30, a savvy mother, allowed her six-year-old son have creative control over his bedroom renovation and was able to take his decor ideas and bring them to life on a budget.

Danielle, a dressmaker from Preesall in Lancashire, is the mother of an eight-year-old daughter as well as a son.

“The concept for this room came from my son, specifically the color scheme,” she told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. He originally wanted pale blue and green, but I didn’t believe it would look as great, so I persuaded him to go with navy and lime green instead, because we both enjoy a splash of color.

“We wanted something bold, and we’d already discovered the wallpaper we wanted to use, so the rest of our ideas were based on that.” For further ideas, we looked at navy, white, and green bedrooms on Google Images.

“IKEA, B&Q, and eBay provided the majority of my [supplies].” While I went in B&Q, I purchased some green paint from their own line, which was far less expensive than the other brands. Furthermore, I believe it is one of the best paints I have ever used, and it only cost £10 per pot.

“While I was there, I purchased £20 worth of white paint as well as various wall supplies, including £4 worth of Command strips and £4 worth of wallpaper paste. Then we headed to IKEA, where I purchased two chests of drawers for £60 apiece, as well as a £40 bedside table.”

“I already had the curtains from a previous room, which was convenient because it saved me money,” Danielle explained. They’re the exact shade of green we wanted, so we color-coordinated the walls and curtains to make everything look as polished as possible.

“We acquired some plaques from a business called The Crafty Dragonfly for £52 total to add a special touch to the area. The room is decorated with a gaming theme.” “The summary comes to an end.”