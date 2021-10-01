With 3 votes against, the Alabama Senate approves a plan to build prisons with COVID funds.

According to the Associated Press, the Alabama Senate authorized a plan to utilize hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief to help fund the construction of two enormous prisons. Only three Republicans voted against the jail development proposal, while 27 Democrats voted in favor, sending the bill back to the House of Representatives for final passage on Friday.

Alabama received a total of $2.2 billion in American Rescue Plan subsidies. In a separate vote, the Senate voted 30 to 1 to utilize $400 million in COVID relief to help pay for jail construction.

According to the Associated Press, congressional Democrats are challenging plans like Alabama’s to utilize COVID funds for projects that aren’t directly related to combating the virus and its consequences. Alabama politicians, like Republican Senator Del Marsh, appear to be brushing aside criticism and claims of misuse, saying that the state must “deal with our jails” and that the COVID relief is “one-time money.”

Marsh remarked, “I’d rather spend the one-time money on something that solves a problem and is a one-time request.”

In March, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 disaster relief plan, which will provide a steady stream of funding to states and localities to help them recover from the pandemic. Some congressional Democrats slammed Alabama’s plan, claiming that the relief bill’s goal did not include jail construction. Republicans claim that the regulations allow them to spend the money on anything they regard as their most pressing need.

Alabama has been sued by the US Department of Justice for a jail system that is “riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.” In a previous report, the Justice Department stated that antiquated facilities were a major factor to the unconstitutional conditions, but that “new facilities alone will not resolve” the issue due to cultural issues, management flaws, corruption, violence, and other issues.

Senator Linda Coleman-Madison of Alabama, a Democrat, said she favors jail construction because the state needs to “do something” about its corrections system, but she is wary about utilizing pandemic funds.

Coleman-Madison wants assurances that more money will be directed to health-care professionals who have been struggling during the shutdown. This is a condensed version of the information.