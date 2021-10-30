With 2.3 million views, the bride’s reaction to the groom getting his makeup done has gone viral.

The viral video showed an ecstatic groom getting his makeup done in a chair while his bride-to-be was getting ready for the big day.

The bride begs the husband to let her get ready as the film progresses, but he refuses to budge throughout the clip, allowing the makeup artist to finish her work.

When asked if he could let the bride get dressed, the groom said, “If girls can do cosmetics, why can’t boys?” according to India Today.

The bride, who was still getting ready, responded: “You are the only one who will prepare. Should I look like this when I leave?” The video was posted on September 21 by Instagram user glambykriti, who has a lot of films of ladies getting their cosmetics done, including brides-to-be.

Instagram shared a post.

