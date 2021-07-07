With “100,000 new instances of Covid every day,” the UK is facing a “summer of mayhem and bewilderment.”

For the first time since the Prime Minister announced the abolition of all Covid-19 limitations on Monday, Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer squared off today.

If certain conditions are met, it will be formally declared on July 12th, although some have already designated July 19th as ‘Freedom Day.’

In the Commons on Wednesday, the Prime Minister faced off against Labour leader Ed Miliband.

Sir Keir probed Mr Johnson on a variety of topics, including increased infection rates, a lack of clarity on facial coverings, and more.

The whole Prime Ministers Questions session lasted about 45 minutes, and the important announcements from today’s meeting are listed here.

Boris Johnson was challenged by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to quantify how many fatalities, hospitalizations, and cases of extended Covid will result from the relaxation of restrictions in England on July 19.

“We all want our economy to open and get back to normal,” he said at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons. The question is whether we do it in a systematic or haphazard manner.”

Sir Keir referred to Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s comments that infections might reach 100,000 per day, and asked, “If infections reach that level – 100,000 per day – what does the Prime Minister expect the number of hospitalizations, fatalities, and individuals with lengthy Covid to be in that eventuality?”

“There are a number of forecasts, and they’re available from the Spi-M graphs,” Mr Johnson responded, “but what’s known is that we’re witnessing a wave of instances due to the Delta variation.”

“However, scientists are certain that the link between infection and major disease and mortality has been severed. There are only a third of the deaths that we saw in earlier rounds of this epidemic in an analogous position right now.”

“Is the Prime Minister really OK with the strategy that means 100,000 people contracting this virus every day and everything that entails?” he asked, referring to scientists’ fears about potential new variations and burden on the NHS.

Following that, Boris Johnson questioned Sir Keir’s position, saying, “We will continue with a balanced and sensible approach.”

He went on to say that he wanted to emphasize something. The summary comes to a close.