Wisconsin’s congressional district maps are unconstitutional, according to a lawsuit, and new ones are needed.

A lawsuit contends that Wisconsin’s current congressional and legislative maps are illegal, and requests that new maps be adopted before the “near-certain event” that the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor cannot agree on redistricting before the 2022 election.

According to the lawsuit, “there is no reasonable possibility that Wisconsin’s political branches can establish consensus in time to adopt lawful legislative and congressional district plans in time for the forthcoming 2022 election.”

The case was filed in the United States District Court in Madison, and it asked the court to stop the Wisconsin Elections Commission from utilizing the present maps in future elections. It also requested that if Governor Tony Evers and the Legislature cannot agree on district lines, new maps be prepared.

According to the lawsuit, the present maps, which were developed by Republicans and signed into law by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2011, are an unlawful gerrymander that should not be utilized as a model for creating new lines.

Marc Elias, a Democratic elections lawyer, filed the case on behalf of six Wisconsin voters. It was filed in federal court less than 24 hours after the US Census Bureau disclosed population figures that will be used to govern redistricting.

Evers and Republican legislative leaders did not respond to requests for comment right away.

While Evers and the Legislature still have time to act, the lawsuit contends that the federal court should intervene immediately to set a timeframe and be ready to impose its own maps “in the near-certain event that the political branches fail to do so in a timely manner.”

The lawsuit is the first in Wisconsin to be filed since the numbers were disclosed, but it is not anticipated to be the last. It does, however, point to the Democratic policy of attempting to prevent the creation of new maps based on the current ones, which liberals unsuccessfully attempted to have thrown out following the previous round of redistricting.

Before the case was filed, Democratic U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, a former state Assembly member, stated, “At the end of the day, we all anticipate the courts to be creating maps.”

Wisconsin's population has grown by fewer than 4% in the last decade, while the state's number of.