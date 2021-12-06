Wisconsin legislators want the prosecutor to resign over the low bail set for the suspect in the parade deaths.

Wisconsin senators want Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm removed from office because his office recommended $1,000 bail for the suspect in the parade deaths in a previous domestic violence case.

At the time of the parade crash, Darrell Brooks Jr. was out on bond for a separate case in Milwaukee County. According to the Associated Press, he was originally charged on November 5 with intentionally driving over the mother of his child with his truck.

Even though Chisholm admitted last week that his office’s bond offer was “inappropriately low,” sixteen Republican state senators have demanded Governor Tony Evers to remove Chisholm from office “immediately” over the bail amount.

Last Monday, Evers agreed that Brooks “should not have been released on bail.”

According to the Associated Press, the governor cannot remove a district attorney from office until a Milwaukee County citizen files an official written allegation against Chisholm. None of the legislators calling for his dismissal live in the county.

An assistant district attorney who was working on a jury trial and two dozen criminal cases at the time issued the low bail suggestion.

Brooks allegedly drove his vehicle into a Christmas parade while on bail for a domestic violence incident, killing six people, including a toddler, and wounding at least 60 more.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Britt Cudaback, a spokesman for Evers, said the governor had yet to receive a confirmed complaint from a local taxpayer demanding Chisholm’s removal. If a genuine one is received, the governor can only act if the district attorney is found guilty of “inefficiency, neglect of duty, official misconduct, or malfeasance in office” after an inquiry. Because Brooks’ risk assessment hadn’t been placed into the office’s system, Chisholm said the assistant district attorney, who had been on the job for two and a half years, never had access to it.

Chisholm stated that he was conducting an internal investigation, which the governor had also asked.

Chisholm has refused to budge in the face of mounting pressure to resign. He didn’t return to messages left Monday seeking comment on the letter submitted to Evers by Republican lawmakers.

