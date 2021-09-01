Wisconsin is devoting half of its 2020 election investigation funds on auditing ballots and voting machines.

According to a contract disclosed Wednesday, Wisconsin has set aside roughly half of the funds for its 2020 presidential election investigation, which will be used to investigate ballots and voting machines.

The investigation will cost taxpayers $676,000, including $325,000 set aside for a data analysis contractor. According to the Associated Press, the contract indicates that the inquiry will likely center on scrutinizing ballots and voting equipment.

The Associated Press got the contract between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman through the state’s open records law.

Gableman, who is leading the investigation, has stated that one of his top tasks will be to check the voting machines. Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, on the other hand, stated in a video broadcast to Twitter that he opposes focusing on voting machines.

A total of $25,000 is set out in the contract for the appointment of five investigators. Gableman will receive $55,000 during the course of the contract, which spans from August 1 to December 31.

$15,000 is set out for communications, $50,000 for legal bills, $25,000 for travel, and $50,000 for court reporting.

The contract stipulates that the investigation would be funded entirely by taxpayer monies, rather than campaign donations or other sources, as was the case in a severely criticized election audit in Arizona.

Republicans are pressing ahead with their inquiry in the battleground state where President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by just over 21,000 votes. Last week, Trump met with Vos and expressed his support for the investigation, which has the support of several Republicans in the state, including Johnson, who is up for reelection next year.

Republicans have raised concerns about a number of features of the 2020 election, but no evidence of massive fraud has been provided. Biden’s victory over Trump has survived recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties, as well as various state and federal lawsuits brought by Trump and his supporters. Only two persons have been charged with election fraud so far, out of 3.3 million ballots cast.

While backing the inquiry, Johnson said Sunday that there was "nothing blatantly twisted about the results in Wisconsin."