Wisconsin is being sued by Native American tribes in an attempt to protect wolves from planned hunting.

Six Native American tribes have sued Wisconsin in an attempt to safeguard gray wolves from a scheduled hunt in November, claiming that the hunt violates treaty rights and puts an animal sacred to the nations in jeopardy.

The Chippewa tribes claim half of the wolf quota in the land they relinquished to the United States via treaties in the mid-1800s. The tribes aren’t planning on hunting the wolves; rather, they’re claiming the population to reduce the number of wolves that hunters in the area are authorized to shoot under the state’s quota.

A quota of 300 is set for the fall hunt, but the tribes have objected because hunters exceeded the quota during a hunt in February that did not allow Native Americans to claim half of the animals.

In a statement announcing the lawsuit, John Johnson Sr., president of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, said, “In our treaty rights, we’re supposed to share 50-50 in our resources with the state, and we’re feeling like we’re not getting our due diligence because of the slaughter of wolves in February.”

The tribal action comes only three weeks after a consortium of animal advocacy groups sued to halt Wisconsin’s wolf hunt this fall and to overturn a state law requiring annual hunts, claiming that the statutes don’t allow wildlife managers to consider population estimates.

The state Department of Natural Resources established a quota of 119 wolves for February, but hunters killed 218 in only four days, forcing the season to conclude early.

Conservationists subsequently flooded the department with demands to halt the hunt this fall, citing fears that it would decimate the wolf population. The fall quota should be set at 130, according to agency biologists. However, the agency’s board of directors set the death limit at 300 last month. The tribes have claimed half of the quota, but because they will not hunt wolves, state-licensed hunters will be limited to 150. According to the lawsuit, the board’s decision to establish the quota at 300 was made with the intent of nullifying the tribes’ share of the catch and was not founded on science.

Wisconsin's wolf population is estimated to be around 1,000, according to the DNR. Opponents claim that at least a quarter of the animals were killed by hunters.