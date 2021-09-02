Wisconsin County Will Ignore GOP Subpoena for 2020 Ballots and Voting Machines.

According to the Associated Press, a Wisconsin county’s chief elections clerk has indicated that he will not cooperate with a Republican lawmaker’s subpoena asking that ballots and voting equipment be given over to a GOP-controlled parliamentary committee next week.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson told the Associated Press on Thursday that he was refusing to cooperate because the subpoena required Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ signature to be valid. The nonpartisan counsel for the Legislature issued memos highlighting the requisite signature.

“The [Legislature’s attorneys] have issued two memos suggesting the subpoena is invalid,” Christenson added. “Speaker Vos has stated that he would not sign them, therefore I feel our response is obvious. However, we wanted to make sure we did our homework.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On August 6, State Representative Janel Brandtjen, chairperson of the Assembly Elections Committee, issued summons to election clerks in Milwaukee and Brown counties, directing them to come before her committee at noon on Tuesday with the needed documents.

Vos has stated that he will not sign them, but that he will accept subpoenas issued by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is overseeing a separate probe requested by Vos. Subpoenas have yet to be issued by Gableman.

The subpoena also requests for signature-matching software, which isn’t utilized in Wisconsin, and is remarkably identical to a letter submitted by a Republican congressman in Pennsylvania seeking elections data, equipment, and votes in that state.

Christenson described Brandtjen’s subpoena as “obviously just a cut-and-paste operation.”

Christenson said he would respond in writing on Friday. Brown County’s deputy executive, Jeff Flynt, said the county’s attorneys were reaching the completion of their review and anticipated to respond on Friday.

Brandtjen did not respond to a message seeking comment sent on Thursday. She and other Republicans have been urging Vos to do an audit similar to the one in Arizona, which was widely panned.

The contract between Vos and Gableman calls for $325,000 to be spent on data analysis of voting machines, although it’s unclear what kind of assessment that will entail. The US Department of Justice has warned states that passing out proprietary information on voting machines could violate a federal law requiring elections due to security concerns. This is a condensed version of the information.