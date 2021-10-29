Wirral’s waterfront will be transformed by a £20 million project.

A large sum of money will be spent to renovate a section of Birkenhead’s shoreline.

Wirral Council was successful in its proposal for £19.6 million from the government’s Levelling Up Fund for Woodside in Birkenhead, which was announced yesterday.

The funds will be used to upgrade the U-Boat Story attraction, as well as to replace the aging ferry landing stage and other projects.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that Big Cultural, the company behind Liverpool’s Western Approaches heritage park, will take over the U-Boat Story.

The project will establish an International Battle of the Atlantic Centre on both banks of the Mersey River, which served as a focal point for much of the planning, shipbuilding, and supply routes during WWII.

The Levelling Up Fund will also be used to make major infrastructure improvements, such as removing the Woodside Gyratory and relocating the bus interchange outside the ferry terminal to open up the area and provide a better link for pedestrians, cyclists, and those with mobility issues from Hamilton Square.

The money will be crucial for the area, according to Paula Basnett, chief executive of the Wirral Chamber of Commerce.

“We have always believed in Woodside as the beating heart of Wirral’s left bank,” Ms Basnett said.

“There is no better place to see Liverpool’s waterfront than Woodside, and this investment, together with the existing grassroots development spearheaded by Woodside Area CIC, will convert Woodside into one of the region’s most outstanding waterfront destinations.”

“The government’s commitment to Birkenhead is a credit to Wirral Council’s and the wider Wirral Partnership’s substantial leadership and drive in developing a town that befits a flourishing, modern destination for our citizens and businesses to grow.”

“As a chamber, we couldn’t be more ecstatic to be a part of Birkenhead’s future.” Birkenhead is the future, and the best is yet to come.” Birkenhead was already awarded £25 million through the government’s Town Deal scheme, as well as £24.6 million from the Future High Streets fund at the end of last year, all of which are aimed at enhancing the town centre.

